Suspect injured, taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody after a Knoxville house fire Friday evening.

Rural Metro said crews responded to a reported house fire at 3126 Cunningham Road around 6:24 p.m. Friday. As crews arrived to the scene, they observed deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office taking one suspect into custody.

According to a release from the fire department, the suspect received multiple burns and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was later transferred to Vanderbilt Burn Center for treatment. The name of the suspect has not yet been release, but charges are pending in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Fire investigators with the department in addition to five engines, one ladder truck, and ambulance and a rescue truck all assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.