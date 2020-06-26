TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents discovered small bone fragments during a search connected to the disappearance of Joe Clyde Daniels, according to a warrant.

TBI agents searched the property where Joe Clyde was last seen more than two years ago. The property is owned by Joe Clyde’s grandfather.

Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

Jake Lockert, an attorney for Joe Clyde’s father, said the remains were those of family pets buried in the yard, WTVF reported.

Joe Clyde Daniels, a 5-year-old autistic boy, disappeared from the family’s Dickson County home nearly two years ago. He is assumed to be dead but no remains have ever been found. His father is charged with homicide and his mother is charged with aggravated child neglect.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.