Advertisement

Tennessee’s ‘take-out alcohol sales’ order to expire

Tennessee’s take out alcohol sales executive order put in place during the pandemic by Governor Bill Lee is set to expire next week.
(KWTX)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WZTV) - Tennessee’s take out alcohol sales executive order put in place during the pandemic by Governor Bill Lee is set to expire next week.

WZTV reported the order is set to expire on Tuesday, June 30. That is alarming to some companies that depend on beer and liquor sales like Tennessee Brew Works.

“That part of the business is more important to us than many other breweries per se,” Tennessee Brew Works founder Christian Spears said.

During shutdowns amid the pandemic, Spears says restaurants stopped buying their beer.

“The only way to distribute it was through curbside delivery, so it was our lifeline,” Spears said.

The brewery founder said curbside and to-go options was something he always wanted for his business, but the pandemic made it the only option.

“I think, in general post-COVID, we would like to see a lot of these things – if not all these things we’ve implemented - remain,” Spears said. “That will require some legislation to do that, and that includes the liquor curbside and delivery.”

WZTV reached out the the governor’s office to see if there would be any extensions for the expiring order.

“We’re evaluating a number of provisions in the executive orders that expire June 30 -- no announcement on any of them yet,” a representative from the governor’s office shared.

Spears, along with 4,000 people who signed an online petition, want the order extended amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WZTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.

WVLT News

TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

WVLT News

Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

WVLT News

UT to require students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Tennessee Board of Directors voted “yes” on a plan for the upcoming school year, including a new requirement for all students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot.

WVLT News

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
State Wildlife officers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on who shot the 403-pound bear.

Latest News

WVLT News

Blount County man accused in death of infant son

Updated: 3 hours ago
The child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WVLT News

CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

WVLT News

Walter State Community College releases fall semester plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.

WVLT News

Hamilton County D.A. investigating use of force allegations against officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Arrington was placed under arrest for violation of pedestrian on roadway lane.

WVLT News

Phillip Fulmer urges fans to wear masks ahead of football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to Fulmer, fans need to wear a mask everywhere they go and work to slow the spread in order to be at Neyland on Sept. 5.

WVLT News

Zoo Knoxville in the running for best zoo exhibit in North America

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville was chosen as one of the candidates for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit in Noth America,'