Tennessee’s ‘take-out alcohol sales’ order to expire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WZTV) - Tennessee’s take out alcohol sales executive order put in place during the pandemic by Governor Bill Lee is set to expire next week.

WZTV reported the order is set to expire on Tuesday, June 30. That is alarming to some companies that depend on beer and liquor sales like Tennessee Brew Works.

“That part of the business is more important to us than many other breweries per se,” Tennessee Brew Works founder Christian Spears said.

During shutdowns amid the pandemic, Spears says restaurants stopped buying their beer.

“The only way to distribute it was through curbside delivery, so it was our lifeline,” Spears said.

The brewery founder said curbside and to-go options was something he always wanted for his business, but the pandemic made it the only option.

“I think, in general post-COVID, we would like to see a lot of these things – if not all these things we’ve implemented - remain,” Spears said. “That will require some legislation to do that, and that includes the liquor curbside and delivery.”

WZTV reached out the the governor’s office to see if there would be any extensions for the expiring order.

“We’re evaluating a number of provisions in the executive orders that expire June 30 -- no announcement on any of them yet,” a representative from the governor’s office shared.

Spears, along with 4,000 people who signed an online petition, want the order extended amid the pandemic.

