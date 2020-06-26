Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

Robinson was joined by the Isaacs law firm to discuss recent incidents that have led Robinson to believe his name and personal phone numbers have been hijacked.

“Our firm will be requesting that law enforcement investigate the illegal spoofing of his telephone number and identity which appears to violate his right to exercise his First Amendment Right regarding political speech,” Gregory P. Isaacs said.

Robinson said many of his close friends and even his brother have received calls showing Robinson’s name and phone number. The calls claim Robinson is in support of President Donald Trump and solicit contributions to his campaign.

“I feel like my character is being defamed by these robocalls,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he feels the incidents are in retaliation to his recent pieces in the Knoxville News Sentinel

“My voice will not be silenced but I wanted to call attention to these tactics,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he receives 20 to 30 calls per day from individuals asking him about the robocalls they have received. The calls began on June 17 and continue through June 26.

Isaacs said they plan to notify the Knox County Attorney Generals Office Friday afternoon to determine how to conduct the investigation. Isaacs said he hopes get the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation or the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved.

Theotis Robinson Jr. previously served as the vice president of equity and diversity of the University of Tennessee.

“I feel violated,” Robinson said. “I feel my bane is being besmirched by these violators.”

Robinson said this incident will not stop him from writing opinion pieces.

“It only adds fuel to my passion. I will not shrink from that duty and responsibility,” Robinson said.

Robinson was one of the first three Black students to be admitted to the undergraduate program at UT in 1961. He then joined the staff as a lecturer in political science in 1989, before being named vice president in 2000. Robinson retired from UT in 2014.

Robinson served as vice president of economic development for the 1982 Knoxville World’s Fair and served on the Knoxville City Council from 1970 to 1977, making him the first black man to be elected to that office in more than half a century.

In 1994, Robinson was inducted into the UT African American Hall of Fame and named one of the 100 most influential Knoxvillians of the twentieth century.

