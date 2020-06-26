Toddler found in cage during Tenn. animal rescue

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a toddler was found in a dog cage during an animal rescue.

T.J. Brown, 46, Heather Scarbrough, 42, and Charles Brown, 82, were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated animal cruelty, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, manufacturing of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies raided the mobile home with numerous outbuildings on Thursday morning.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said a 1-year-old boy was found in a 4x4 cage located in the living room of the mobile home. Belew said everything the child “possessed or played with was in that kennel.”

According to reports, three buckets filled with hundreds of mice were placed next to the cage and nearly three feet from the cage was a 10-foot boa constrictor.

“With all of the law enforcement experience up here, it’s hard to find something that actually shocks us,” District Attorney Stowe said. “I’ve never seen this before, and I can guarantee the gentlemen up here with me have never seen this before.”

Sheriff Belew said nearly 20 dogs were found running throughout the home and feces was spread across the floor.

The following animals and items were taken from the home:

86 chickens and roosters

56 dogs, 1 dog went into labor

10 rabbits

4 parakeets

3 cats

8 snakes

1 pheasant

531 mice, rats and hamsters (in cages)

1 gecko

3 sugar gliders

127 marijuana plants

17 guns

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.