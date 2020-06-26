Advertisement

Walter State Community College releases fall semester plan

The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.
(KKTV)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walter State Community College announced it will reopen with a limited selection of in-person classes for the upcoming fall semester.

The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.

“Our goal has been to create a safe, high-quality learning environment that engages our students and provides them with the opportunity to continue their education this fall without interruption,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

In addition to in-person classes, classes will be held in the following formats:

· Hybrid. These courses offer part online and part virtual instruction and/or face-to-face instruction in a classroom. Faculty provide students with clear schedules of days and times for class meetings, whether virtually or face-to-face. Students attend class virtually or within a classroom setting. The hybrid format is good for students who want some in-person classroom instruction.

· Virtual. Through web-conferencing platforms, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, virtual classes will meet on scheduled days and times. This format allows students to engage in virtual classroom interaction without having to attend class in-person.

· Online. These classes do not meet on a certain day or at a certain time. Walters State’s online courses, which are “Quality Matters” certified, provide students with clear expectations and guidance, meaningful and purposeful content, and engaging activities. Online classes are ideal for students who enjoy learning with online tools and who are self-motivated.

“For many years, Walters State has been at the forefront of providing online learning for our students, and this past spring we were well prepared to move to an online-only environment,” Miksa said. “Our plan for this fall is to open back up to students with small, in-person classes, most of which will include an online component. If needed, we are well-positioned to shift to online-only instruction.”

Students who have already enrolled will need to check their schedules by Aug. 1 to review which format their classes are being offered. All classes, including in-person, will include an online component. School officials said students will need computer and internet access. The college announced it will have a limited number of laptops available for students to checkout.

Registration for fall semester classes, which begin Aug. 24, is under way. Students can register at www.ws.edu.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.

WVLT News

TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

WVLT News

Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

WVLT News

UT to require students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Tennessee Board of Directors voted “yes” on a plan for the upcoming school year, including a new requirement for all students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot.

WVLT News

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
State Wildlife officers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on who shot the 403-pound bear.

Latest News

WVLT News

Blount County man accused in death of infant son

Updated: 3 hours ago
The child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WVLT News

CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

WVLT News

Hamilton County D.A. investigating use of force allegations against officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Arrington was placed under arrest for violation of pedestrian on roadway lane.

WVLT News

Phillip Fulmer urges fans to wear masks ahead of football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to Fulmer, fans need to wear a mask everywhere they go and work to slow the spread in order to be at Neyland on Sept. 5.

WVLT News

Zoo Knoxville in the running for best zoo exhibit in North America

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville was chosen as one of the candidates for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit in Noth America,'