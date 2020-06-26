Walter State Community College releases fall semester plan

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walter State Community College announced it will reopen with a limited selection of in-person classes for the upcoming fall semester.

The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.

“Our goal has been to create a safe, high-quality learning environment that engages our students and provides them with the opportunity to continue their education this fall without interruption,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

In addition to in-person classes, classes will be held in the following formats:

· Hybrid. These courses offer part online and part virtual instruction and/or face-to-face instruction in a classroom. Faculty provide students with clear schedules of days and times for class meetings, whether virtually or face-to-face. Students attend class virtually or within a classroom setting. The hybrid format is good for students who want some in-person classroom instruction.

· Virtual. Through web-conferencing platforms, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, virtual classes will meet on scheduled days and times. This format allows students to engage in virtual classroom interaction without having to attend class in-person.

· Online. These classes do not meet on a certain day or at a certain time. Walters State’s online courses, which are “Quality Matters” certified, provide students with clear expectations and guidance, meaningful and purposeful content, and engaging activities. Online classes are ideal for students who enjoy learning with online tools and who are self-motivated.

“For many years, Walters State has been at the forefront of providing online learning for our students, and this past spring we were well prepared to move to an online-only environment,” Miksa said. “Our plan for this fall is to open back up to students with small, in-person classes, most of which will include an online component. If needed, we are well-positioned to shift to online-only instruction.”

Students who have already enrolled will need to check their schedules by Aug. 1 to review which format their classes are being offered. All classes, including in-person, will include an online component. School officials said students will need computer and internet access. The college announced it will have a limited number of laptops available for students to checkout.

Registration for fall semester classes, which begin Aug. 24, is under way. Students can register at www.ws.edu.

