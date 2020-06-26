Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Washington, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Wildlife officers are still trying to find out who shot and killed a bear that wandered into a Washington neighborhood Thursday.

The bear fell asleep behind a home near Van Norden Street and Fort Drive.

Officials say they got the call around 6 a.m.

North Carolina Wildlife and Washington police were on the scene keeping an eye on the animal. When the male bear, which weighed 403 pounds, climbed up a tree around 1:45, they left and would occasionally drive by to check on it.

Wildlife Officer Ryan Biggerstaff says they got a call just after 5:00 p.m. that shots had been fired. When they arrived they found the bear dead.

Law enforcement recovered six 9 millimeter bullet casings at the scene.

Officer Biggerstaff says no one is saying what happened.

The person responsible could be charged with a misdemeanor and faces thousands of dollars in fines and court costs.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call 252-904-2990.

