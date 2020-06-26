Zoo Knoxville in the running for best zoo exhibit in North America
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville was chosen as one of the candidates for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit in North America.'
The Boyd Family Asian Trek was listed as a contestant in a new USA Today poll. The exhibit features Malayan Tigers, White-handed Gibbons and Silvered Leaf Langurs. In the exhibit, visitors can also experience a swinging suspension bridge, multi-level treehouse and immersive 360-degree habitats.
Zoo Knoxville took to social media to ask fans to cast their vote to recognize the exhibit. Other contestants on the list include the Expedition Peru at the Nashville Zoo and Elephants Lands at Oregon Zoo.
To read more about the contest or cast your vote, click here.
