Death rate stabilizes in Tennessee as COVID-19 cases spike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee health officials have again reported the biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for COVID-19, the second time that’s happened within a week. But, health officials also report the death rate from the virus has stabilized.

The state health department said in its daily report Friday that more than 1,400 people have newly tested positive. That tops the one-day high total of nearly 1,200 new confirmed cases last Friday.

The health department reported that there have only been 10 more confirmed deaths as of July 26 and an additional 67 hospitalizations.

The record spike in confirmed cases was reported not long before Nashville joined Memphis in moving this week to require people to wear face masks in many public settings. The growth comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 40,000.

According to the Center for Disease Control website, 109,188 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. The agency reported 481 deaths from the virus as of June 20, that’s significantly less than the previous death rates dating back to March 21.

