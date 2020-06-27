Does wearing a mask impact how well you can breathe?

Advertisement

(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
As outbreaks of new COVID-19 cases are popping up across the country, some cities and counties working to make it mandatory to wear masks in public. However, it has some pushing back claiming masks make it hard for them to breathe and cuts down their oxygen intake.

But is that really the case?

It’s a real feeling and a complaint local health officials says they hear often from their patients when it comes to wearing masks.

“When our body feels like we can’t breathe, our brain tells us to breathe faster, and as a result the perception is you’re not able to breathe," Emily Gard with Sanford Health said.

“That’s an emotional reaction. We just haven’t been able to see any evidence. In fact, we see it counter that they really have been effective. Are they perfect? No,” Dr. Bill Heegaard with Essentia Health said.

Both Heegaard and Gard emphasize the importance of continuing to wear your mask because although North Dakota and western Minnesota's cases are low right now, the country is still in a pandemic.

“Masks are certainly not killing people. They’re actually protecting all of us, especially our elderly population,” Gard said.

Heegaard and Gard both assure your mask isn’t harming you, but our Crime and Safety Reporter Bailey Hurley wanted to test it for herself.

Ericka Brauner with Sanford Health took Hurley's pulse and oxygen levels both while wearing a mask and without to see if one was better than the other.

“Your pulse is about 120 beats per minute and your oxygen level is 97 to 98 percent. Which is good,” Brauner said.

And when Hurley took off her mask, her oxygen level jumped, but only by a percent, which is something Brauner says is normal to see.

“Your oxygen levels vary throughout the day depending the situation that you’re in; if you’re breathing faster or slower, if you’re exercising or not, so you’re still within the normal range,” she said.

Gard suggests when you start to have mask anxiety or claustrophobia to take a minute for yourself to reset your breathing pattern.

“The first thing is to recognize that ‘I’m feeling nervous wearing this mask,’ and that is a completely normal response and to be kind to yourself. I think the other thing is take mask breaks. Go outside, take a break, get those deep belly breaths of fresh air,” Gard said.

Gard also suggests wearing scented lip gloss or chewing gum to help distract from your breathing.

