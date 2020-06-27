Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Visitation bans at nursing homes across the country have sparked renewed interest in legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms. After COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on the population, families are pleading with lawmakers in states like Connecticut, Ohio and Missouri to enact laws that allow the cameras so they can see what's happening to their loved ones inside. A bill in Missouri is currently awaiting action by the governor. While camera laws were previously pitched as a way to address abuse, families say they're looking for peace of mind.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old youth. Columbus police say patrol officers responding at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting found 14-year-old Nyser Terry with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later at a hospital. Police said detectives found out that the victim and two other people were in a stolen vehicle firing gunshots at a group of people on the street. Witnesses identified several of the suspects. Police said two suspects, age 15 and 16, are charged with murder.

BELVIDERE, Ohio (AP) — Republican officials in a southwestern Ohio county have accused the state’s Republican governor of having “grossly mishandled” this year’s primary election and not having “reacted appropriately” to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Warren County GOP, in a resolution signed Monday, called on Gov. Mike DeWine to open Ohio to “all commerce” and allow residents “to make lawful decisions regarding their own well-being and safety.” DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney defended the governor’s response to the pandemic, saying it “has kept Ohioans healthy and safe.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has reported yet another one-day spike in coronavirus cases as pandemic figures continue to rise day-by-day. The Health Department announced 987 cases on Friday, a figure not seen since April when the state was mass testing prisons. The daily number reflects tests done within the past 36 hours, but could include people with symptoms dating back several days. The spike comes as the average age of Ohioans getting the disease has dropped to around 42. Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans must continue to be vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.