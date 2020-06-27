IRS: July 15 tax payment deadline approaching

The following information has been provided to News Channel Five by the Internal Revenue Service:

WASHINGTON, D.C. ― As the 2019 tax filing and payment deadline approaches, the IRS reminds taxpayers and businesses that 2019 income tax liabilities as well as postponed April 15 and June 15, 2020, estimated tax payments are due July 15, 2020.

This postponement provided temporary tax relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taxpayers who owe a 2019 income tax liability, as well as estimated tax for 2020, must make two separate payments on or by July 15, 2020: One for their 2019 income tax liability and one for their 2020 estimated tax payments. The two estimated tax payments can be combined into a single payment.

A list of forms due July 15 is on the Coronavirus Tax Relief: Filing and Payment Deadlines page. Electronic payment options are the optimal way to make a tax payment.

Paying electronically:

Individuals – Taxpayers can use – Taxpayers can use Direct Pay for two payments each day. Direct Pay allows taxpayers to pay online directly from a checking or savings account for free, and to schedule payments up to 365 days in advance. They will receive an email confirmation of their payments.

Taxpayers attempting to make at least three payments on the same day using Direct Pay will receive a warning of possible duplicate payment, and they will need to select override for those payments to continue.

Businesses – For businesses or those making large payments, the best payment option is the – For businesses or those making large payments, the best payment option is the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System , which allows up to five payments per day. Enrollment is required. Taxpayers can schedule payments up to 365 days in advance and opt in to receive email notifications about their payments. Visit //IRS.gov/EFTPS for details.

Paying by check, money order or cashier’s check:

2019 Tax Liability – If paying a 2019 income tax liability without an accompanying 2019 tax return, taxpayers paying by check, money order or cashier’s check should include – If paying a 2019 income tax liability without an accompanying 2019 tax return, taxpayers paying by check, money order or cashier’s check should include Form 1040-V, Payment Voucher with the payment.

For those paying when filing their 2019 income tax return, do not staple or paperclip the payment to the return. For more information, go to Pay by Check or Money Order on IRS.gov

2020 Estimated Tax Payments - Taxpayers making their 2020 estimated tax payment by check, money order or cashier’s check should include the appropriate Taxpayers making their 2020 estimated tax payment by check, money order or cashier’s check should include the appropriate Form 1040 ES payment voucher. Indicate on the check memo line that this is a 2020 estimated tax payment.

Additional electronic payment options:

Payment options are available at IRS.gov/payments:

Taxpayers can pay when they file electronically using tax software online. If using a tax preparer, ask the preparer to make the tax payment through an electronic funds withdrawal from a bank account.

Taxpayers can choose to pay with a credit card, debit card or digital wallet option through a payment processor . Processing fees apply. No part of the card service fee goes to the IRS.

The IRS2Go app provides mobile-friendly payment options, including Direct Pay and Payment Provider payments on mobile devices.

Individuals and businesses, preferring to pay in cash, can do so at a participating retail store . Go to IRS.gov/paywithcash for instructions.

For taxpayers paying separately from when they file their tax return, the more secure and quicker way to send a payment to the IRS is by going to IRS.gov/payments and choosing an electronic payment option to submit the payment. Taxpayers should continue to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.

Reviewing federal tax information online

Individual taxpayers can go to IRS.gov/account to securely access information about their federal tax account. They can view the amount they owe, access their tax records online, review their payment history and view key tax return information for the most recent tax return as originally filed.

Copyright 2020 IRS. All rights reserved.