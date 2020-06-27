Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOME-CAMERAS

Virus visitor bans renew interest in nursing home cameras

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Visitation bans at nursing homes across the country have sparked renewed interest in legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms. After COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on the population, families are pleading with lawmakers in states like Connecticut, Ohio and Missouri to enact laws that allow the cameras so they can see what's happening to their loved ones inside. A bill in Missouri is currently awaiting action by the governor. While camera laws were previously pitched as a way to address abuse, families say they're looking for peace of mind.

Teen, 14, found shot to death; 2 other teens arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old youth. Columbus police say patrol officers responding at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting found 14-year-old Nyser Terry with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later at a hospital. Police said detectives found out that the victim and two other people were in a stolen vehicle firing gunshots at a group of people on the street. Witnesses identified several of the suspects. Police said two suspects, age 15 and 16, are charged with murder.

Ohio county GOP criticizes governor on election, pandemic

BELVIDERE, Ohio (AP) — Republican officials in a southwestern Ohio county have accused the state’s Republican governor of having “grossly mishandled” this year’s primary election and not having “reacted appropriately” to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Warren County GOP, in a resolution signed Monday, called on Gov. Mike DeWine to open Ohio to “all commerce” and allow residents “to make lawful decisions regarding their own well-being and safety.” DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney defended the governor’s response to the pandemic, saying it “has kept Ohioans healthy and safe.”

Ohio coronavirus cases top 900 in latest daily spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has reported yet another one-day spike in coronavirus cases as pandemic figures continue to rise day-by-day. The Health Department announced 987 cases on Friday, a figure not seen since April when the state was mass testing prisons. The daily number reflects tests done within the past 36 hours, but could include people with symptoms dating back several days. The spike comes as the average age of Ohioans getting the disease has dropped to around 42. Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans must continue to be vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

Police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say they have solved the nearly four-decade-old case of an 8-year-old girl abducted on the way home from school, then raped and killed. Authorities say the new investigative technique known as genetic genealogy testing led them to suspect Harold Warren Jarrell, who is now deceased. Police announced the identification of Jarrell as the killer of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser at a Friday news conference. The girl was abducted on Sept. 20, 1982, and her body discovered in a Madison County cornfield two days later. Genetic genealogy testing allows investigators to trace suspects through family trees via DNA.

Rayshard Brooks struggled in system but didn't hide his past

ATLANTA (AP) — In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He'd been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh.

Mother files suit over son's suicide in Ohio county jail

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a 20-year-old man who killed himself at an Ohio county jail has sued the sheriff's office claiming his suicide threats were ignored. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Columbus. The lawsuit says Scott Coldren was sentenced in February to 30 days in the Ross County Jail for violating probation for a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia conviction. M. Shawn Dingus, Coldren's mother's attorney, says Coldren told her on the phone at a probation office he would kill himself if taken to jail. Messages seeking comment were left Friday with a law firm representing the Ross County sheriff.

U.S. Supreme Court move ends relaxed Ohio signature rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an effort by Ohio ballot campaigns to win access to more flexible signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. The high court denied the campaigns’ application without comment Thursday. That leaves in place a decision by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals blocking relaxed restrictions on the signatures ordered by a lower court. Backers of the voting rights package suspended their campaign last week. Thursday’s decision gives little leeway to the remaining campaigns promoting a minimum wage increase and marijuana decriminalization ahead of the state’s now-unchanged signature deadline of June 30.

Pence says US economy bouncing back despite troubling signs

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the nation’s economy is rebounding well from the coronavirus pandemic. Pence says most states are now seeing their cases stabilize or decline. He says the positive signs are outweighing the rising outbreaks in several southern U.S. states. Those outbreaks are causing some states and companies to pull back their reopening plans as measures indicate the virus is making a comeback. Pence is Ohio on Thursday for the unveiling of a new electric pickup truck that will be built by a start-up company near Youngstown. The truck will be made at a former General Motors factory closed last year.

'Worry about your grandparents': Ohio youth see virus surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans were cautioned Thursday to return to being vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, after cases of COVID-19 hit their highest mark since mid-April. According to figures from the Ohio Department of Health, the latest round of cases disproportionately struck younger Ohioans, with 60% being reported among people 20 to 49. The average age of Ohioans getting the disease once thought to be a particular threat to the elderly has now dropped to 42. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called Thursday’s numbers, including 892 new cases and 17 more deaths, “chilling.” Increased testing doesn't entirely explain the increase.