Left in the dust, strong storms race through Sunday

We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Sunday where hail and high winds will be a real possibility.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the dust and poor air quality have been the story for Saturday, strong storms will become a bigger issue for many starting Sunday midday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours have popped up all across the region with a line of dying thunderstorms moving in from central Kentucky. Off and on storm chances will continue through sunrise, especially near the Tennessee and Kentucky border. The low will only be around 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

Storm chances ramp up quickly starting Sunday midday. We’ll go from a few scattered storms in the morning, building up to more batches of storms diving southeast out of Kentucky during the afternoon and evening hours. This should top out at an 80% coverage of our area all the way through the overnight hours. We should hit 87 degrees in parts of the Valley ahead of those batches of storms. Main threats during your WVLT Weather Alert will be for large hail, damaging winds and some locally heavy rainfall.

Hail and high winds are a good possibility Sunday.
Hail and high winds are a good possibility Sunday.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

This is just the start of a fairly wet pattern heading into next week.

We’ll see several batches of rain and storms moving through on and off from Monday through Thursday. While no watches are in place, locally heavy rainfall approaching 2 to 3 inches in spots will lead to run-off issues and rising creeks. This also gradually cools our days from the mid 80s to start the week, eventually into the low 80s mid-week.

Two to three inches of rainfall is possible this week.
Two to three inches of rainfall is possible this week.(WVLT)

Thankfully, late week comes with a break in rain chances. This will allow Friday and Saturday, Fourth of July, to heat back up to the upper 80s!

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Several days of storms are on the way.
Several days of storms are on the way.(WVLT)

