OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
2-8-1
(two, eight, one)
4-7-4-9
(four, seven, four, nine)
7-7-3-8
(seven, seven, three, eight)
4-2-2-4-0
(four, two, two, four, zero)
3-6-7-9-0
(three, six, seven, nine, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
14-20-24-26-39
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000