Ohio Daybook

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jun. 29 9:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: 1301 E 9th St, Suite 3000, Cleveland, OH

Weblinks: http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol, Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@transdigm.com, 1 216 706 2945

Monday, Jun. 29 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://ir.53.com/events-calendar, https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder, Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations, 1 513 534 8424

Monday, Jun. 29 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler, Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations, Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com, 1 216 383 2534