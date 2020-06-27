People turning to Lenoir City business for fireworks amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City fireworks stand has been in business more than 70 years, and it’s seeing a few more new faces than normal this year as the pandemic shutters fireworks displays.

Dixie Lee Fireworks has helped people with their fireworks over the decades.

“We’ve had people come to shop with us since they were kids,” said owner Bill Sharp, “Many of the people that come and spend their money on real big items start off coming here with a five dollar bill.”

Sharp said they’ve been seeing more new faces. “I have seen quite a few people coming in telling me they normally go to an area fireworks display, but they’ve decided to shoot some fireworks in their backyard to stay away from people,” he said.

For many, Fourth of July celebrations can be a break from reality, something Sharp said we might need right now.

Fire officials like Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro remind people that fireworks can be beautiful, but dangerous.

Bagwell gave some advice, “Don’t do it around a lot of houses. Don’t do it around combustible materials, and use a lot of caution. Further more, don’t mix it with alcohol.”

Sharp said if you’re being as cautious as possible, it can be a night you might never forget.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.