Popular Knoxville BBQ restaurant ‘Chandler’s Deli’ catches fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a popular BBQ restaurant, Chandler’s Deli, Friday night.

The fire department responded to the restaurant located at 3101 E. Magnolia Avenue around 8:24 p.m. after someone passing by spotted flames and called 911.

According to a release, the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire. Crews believe the fire started near or around a warming drawer in the kitchen of the building.

Fire investigators reported significant smoke and fire damage to the restaurant.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

