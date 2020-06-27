Advertisement

Scattered storms today, some strong storms Sunday

The chance for rain is building this weekend. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Sunday, as the heat will clash with a cold front creating some stronger to severe storms.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHAT TO EXPECT

Your Saturday comes with scattered rain to scattered rain and storms. Some showers are moving through first, but building up to scattered storms. We have a 40% coverage of our area, as they develop and move through at times throughout the day. Today’s high is around 86 degrees, but feels several degrees warmer.

Tonight is warm and stuffy, with some more scattered rain and storms at times. It’s still a 40% coverage through tonight. The low will only be around 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunday is when the coverage and intensity steps up. We’ll have scattered rain and storms in the morning, with an isolated stronger storm already possible. Then we’ll have more batches of storms move in at times, building up to an 80% coverage of our area from the afternoon through the overnight hours. We’ll jump to 87 degrees in parts of the Valley ahead of those batches of storms. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for the risk for damaging wind, and some hail as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

More rain is moving through at times for several days next week as well.

We’re looking at batches of rain and storms to move through on and off Monday through Thursday. This gradually cools our days from the mid 80s to start the week, to low 80s mid-week.

Luckily, late week comes with a break in rain chances. This will allow Friday and Saturday, Fourth of July, to heat back up to the upper 80s!

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Sat AM 8-Day Forecast
Sat AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

