TBI searching for two missing, endangered teens

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for two missing and endangered teens.
The TBI is searching for 17-year-old Brooke Ciolkosz and 16-year-old Dawson Brink.
The TBI is searching for 17-year-old Brooke Ciolkosz and 16-year-old Dawson Brink.(TBI)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz, 17, and Dawson Brink, 16, were last seen Saturday, June 27.

Brooke is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is five feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. Dawson is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is five feet six inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Brooke was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and shorts. Her parents believe she is with Dawson Brink of Indiana. The two are believed to be driving a white Dodge Dakota truck with expired Indiana tags TK39NMN.

According to the TBI, Dawson has a suspended driver’s license and left home in a family truck without permission. He left the house with several guns and ammunition.

Both teens are considered missing and endangered.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the teens or have seen them, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Spring City Police Department at (931) 982-0884.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

