Tennessee Impact AAU reinacts ‘once in a lifetime shot'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every once in a while you come across something pretty special, like a basketball shot that you can’t hit again no matter how many times you try. Well, it happened to one of the youth teams in our own backyard.

It was possibly a once in a lifetime shot, at least that’s what team coach Jamie Meadows said, “I bent down and put my hands on my knees and looked at the ref and said have you ever seen anything like that before?”

For the kids of the Tennessee Impact AAU Basketball team, it’s part of why you play the game. Coach Meadows said, ”I love the kids, and I tell them all the time I have 11 sons, one of them’s mine, but I have ten other sons.”

Having something like that happen is icing on the cake for these youngsters, but coach Meadows says his troupe is just glad to be back on the court creating all the memories they can, ”The brotherhood that they have, the experiences that they have together, they were just glad to get out of the house and see each other and the basketball is a plus.”

And while the guys continue to work towards the future, we couldn’t help but to promote the past one more time by reenacting the play. Connor Wheeler (Powell Middle) with the steal, Ben Brophy (Cedar Bluff Middle) with the pass, and Eli Owens (Alcoa Middle) with the incredible shot! About the play coach Meadows adds, ”Everybody was going nuts, there were other teams waiting for the next game, the whole gym lit up when that shot went in!”

As for the re-enactment, click on the attached video to check out all the fun with team Tennessee Impact.

