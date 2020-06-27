Tennessee sees highest spike in COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee health officials have again reported the biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for COVID-19, the second time that’s happened within a week.

The state health department said in its daily report Friday that more than 1,400 people have newly tested positive.

That tops the one-day high total of nearly 1,200 new confirmed cases last Friday.

The record spike in confirmed cases was reported not long before Nashville joined Memphis in moving this week to require people to wear face masks in many public settings. The growth comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 40,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via The Associated Press. All rights reserved.