Virginia infant dies after being left in hot car by father

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WVLT/WJLA) - A Virginia infant is dead after being left in a hot car Friday.

WJLA reported that an infant died after ‘inadvertently’ being left in a hot car by the father, according to police.

The incident happened in the 6400 block of Meriwether Lane in Fairfax County.

Detectives determined during an investigation that the father “inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.”

According to a statement from KidsandCars.org, the infant is at least the sixth to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year.

