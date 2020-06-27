Advertisement

‘We can’t do anything’ 911 says to caller trapped in Virginia protests with baby in car

Fredericksburg police are now speaking out after a 911 dispatcher told a woman who had her baby in the car that they couldn’t help her as she was trying to get home through a crowd of protesters jumping on her car.
(WABI)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WVLT/WJLA) - “We can’t do anything ma’am,” said a Fredericksburg 911 dispatcher. “The city told us that this is a sanctioned event.”

That was the response a woman got after calling 911 as her car was trapped in a crowd of protesters who were allegedly jumping on her car with herself and her baby inside.

“You know this is going to get dangerous,” the caller said. “I got a kid here.”

WJLA reported that Fredericksburg police are now speaking out after a 911 dispatcher told a woman who had her baby in the car that they couldn’t help her as she was trying to get home through a crowd of protesters jumping on her car.

“We would suggest you call up city hall to let them know about your frustrations,” the dispatcher said.

Sara Kirkpatrick, the public information officer with Fredericksburg police released a statement saying: “Since this unfortunate situation, we have had several conversations with the caller. We have also opened a criminal investigation the following day to identify the person who jumped on her car.”

“If a person dials 911 for concerns about a demonstrator in the roadways, they will be notified that an officer is staged one block away,” said Kirkpatrick. “If you express concern for your safety, you can be certain an officer will respond to assist you.”

The city’s mayor, Mary Greenlaw, issued an apology to protesters in a city council meeting on Thursday, but some community members are upset that she did not address the 911 call.

“I am personally sorry,” she said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “The people in our streets on the night of May 31 were motivated to protest by righteous anger and genuine pain. I know that the use of tear gas shocked and frightened them. I apologize to those who went through this fearful experience.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJLA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms today, some strong storms Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The chance for rain is building this weekend. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Sunday, as the heat will clash with a cold front creating some stronger to severe storms.

WVLT News

Scattered storms ramp up this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting Friday off on the warm and muggy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

WVLT News

Popular Knoxville BBQ restaurant ‘Chandler’s Deli’ catches fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

WVLT News

Wizard finishes runner-up for LLS Man of the Year

Updated: 10 hours ago
Congratulations goes out to Vol Basketball legend Tony White. The Wizard finished first runner-up in the battle for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year.

WVLT News

People turning to Lenoir City business for fireworks amid pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Lenoir City fireworks stand has been in business more than 70 years, and it's seeing a few more new faces than normal this year as the pandemic shutters fireworks displays.

Latest News

WVLT News

Death rate stabilizes in Tennessee as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tennessee is seeing a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases while the amount of deaths have stabilized.

WVLT News

Tennessee sees highest spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tennessee health officials have again reported the biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for COVID-19, the second time that’s happened within a week.

WVLT News

NC man accused of killing girl hours after being released from jail

Updated: 12 hours ago
Authorities in North Carolina say a man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he was released from jail on a different gun charge.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

WVLT News

Wearing face masks beginning to cause ‘maskne’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The coronavirus pandemic has made wearing face masks our “new normal” but now those face masks are causing some people to have acne breakouts.