Wizard finishes runner-up for LLS Man of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations goes out to Vol Basketball legend Tony White. The Wizard finished first runner-up in the battle for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year.

During this tough time for our nation, the entire campaign, which included the fundraising efforts of nine people, raised $205,680.81 in the fight against cancer. Adam King was named LLS Man of the Year and Laura Benton LLS Woman of the Year. Samyah Jabron, the Assistant District Attorney in Knoxville, was first runner-up for the ladies.

Tony says thanks to all of you who helped him during his journey these past few months!

