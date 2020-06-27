Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville mourns death of African Lion

Zoo Knoxville is mourning the death of its African Lion
Zoo Knoxville's African Lion Anne died Saturday.
Zoo Knoxville's African Lion Anne died Saturday.(Zoo Knoxville)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is mourning the death of its African Lion.

The zoo announced the death of the 13-year-old lioness named Ann in a release on Saturday.

“The 13-year-old lioness had emergency surgery on June 16 to treat pyometra, a life-threatening bacterial infection of the uterus. Despite the exhaustive efforts of her caretakers and the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, Ann succumbed to suspected secondary complications from the pyometra on Saturday, June 27,” the zoo wrote.

According to the zoo, Ann was born at Zoo Knoxville in July of 2006. The zoo describes her as playful and curious.

“Ann was a very charismatic cat who was always youthful and full of life,” said Terry Cannon, Curator of Mammals. “She inspired a lot of people to care about lions and take action to protect them, and that is a fitting legacy for her.”

African Lions Jimmy and Zarina still call Zoo Knoxville home. They are members of the African Lion Species Survival Plan, an effort to save lions from extinction.

The zoo reports that there are an estimated 40,000 lions that remain in the wild.

