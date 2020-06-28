10-year-old rocker girl receives guitar from one of her favorite musicians

(CNN) -Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine gifted one of his guitars to 10-year-old Nandi Bushell after watching her cover their 1999 anthem “Guerrilla Radio.”

“Hey Nandi, this is Tom Morello. I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great and to see someone rocking so great who is so young really gives me hope for the future,” said Morello in a video to the young rock prodigy.

Nandi, from Ipswich, England can be seen watching the video with her hands over her mouth in disbelief before opening the case to reveal a brand new black Fender Soul Power Stratocaster, Morello’s signature guitar.

“Wow, from the actual Tom Morello!” she said. “Thank you so, so, so much for this beautiful guitar, I can’t wait to jam with you!”

John Bushnell, Nandi’s father, called the situation unreal and said the family is still “in shock and overwhelmed by Morello’s generosity.

Nandi who has also been vocal in her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against racism and injustice received a custom purple Fender Stratocaster. For each artist who creates an Artist Check-In, Fender is making a donation to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

