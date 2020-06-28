Advertisement

2020 U.S. Census hiring temporary positions

The United States Census Bureau is resuming its hiring process during the coronavirus pandemic.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The United States Census Bureau is resuming its hiring process during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the bureau, it is recruiting people for temporary positions across the U.S. and Puerto Rico that include competitive wages, weekly paychecks, flexible hours, and paid training.

The bureau says it is taking safety measures to protect the health and safety of the workforce and the public during the pandemic.

For more information about the positions available click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

