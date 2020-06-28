Suspect killed, deputy injured during Cumberland Co. officer involved shooting incident, the sheriff’s office says

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the Chestnut Hill area Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 7:07 p.m. a CCSO deputy was shot while responding to a call about a suspicious person near the 8000 block of Chestnut Hill Road.

The deputy reportedly exchanged gunfire with a suspect and was wounded in the upper right side of his body. The deputy was flown to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The CCSO said S.W.A.T. Teams and negotiators were on the scene also as the suspect was barricaded in a vehicle.

“Negotiators made numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect and finally after no success, S.W.A.T. deployed chemical weapons. Upon advancement to the vehicle to take the suspect into custody, the suspect was found to be deceased,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

Officials reportedly blocked Chestnut Hill Road to all thru traffic and Cumberland County Fire was staged near the scene.

The TBI remains on the scene of the incident to investigate.

The name of the suspect is being withheld until family members are notified.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.