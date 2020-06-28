Egg roll cooking incident causes house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-morning house fire on Sunday was caused by a cooking incident, according to fire department officials.

At around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a structure fire at a single-story home in the 1200 block of 11th Street NW. Firefighters arrived and saw fire coming out of the backside of the home. They were able to contain the fire using hose lines and ventilation.

A resident in the home was cooking egg rolls which led to oil splattering, likely starting the fire, according to firefighters. An attempt to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher failed.

Nobody was injured in the fire. The occupant of the home was displaced.

Flames damaged the kitchen and living room of the home, while smoke caused additional damage throughout the structure.

Cedar Rapids Police and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

The fire remains under investigation.

