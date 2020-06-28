GSMNP rangers respond to man drowning Saturday night

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WVLT) -Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a man drowning around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on the Oconaluftee River behind the Mountain Farm Museum in Cherokee, N.C.

According to a release, witnesses reported that 32-year-old Bulmaro Morales of Dudley N.C., jumped into the river to save a juvenile family member in distress.

When park rangers arrived on the scene, the juvenile was found safe on shore but Morales had not resurfaced.

Rangers joined bystanders to search for Morales and found Morales 10-feet-deep underwater, unresponsive.

Along with rangers, Cherokee EMS and Cherokee Fire and Rescue assisted with the rescue and life-saving efforts were conducted but were unsuccessful.

