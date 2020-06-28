Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

NORTH BEND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a backyard swimming pool in Ohio last week. The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said the sister of the babysitter found the boy face-down in the deep end of the pool in Miami Township shorty after 10:30 a.m. Friday. She dove in and pulled the child to the side of the pool, where the babysitter performed CPR. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating but foul play isn’t suspected. The child’s name wasn’t released.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Visitation bans at nursing homes across the country have sparked renewed interest in legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms. After COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on the population, families are pleading with lawmakers in states like Connecticut, Ohio and Missouri to enact laws that allow the cameras so they can see what's happening to their loved ones inside. A bill in Missouri is currently awaiting action by the governor. While camera laws were previously pitched as a way to address abuse, families say they're looking for peace of mind.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old youth. Columbus police say patrol officers responding at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting found 14-year-old Nyser Terry with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later at a hospital. Police said detectives found out that the victim and two other people were in a stolen vehicle firing gunshots at a group of people on the street. Witnesses identified several of the suspects. Police said two suspects, age 15 and 16, are charged with murder.

BELVIDERE, Ohio (AP) — Republican officials in a southwestern Ohio county have accused the state’s Republican governor of having “grossly mishandled” this year’s primary election and not having “reacted appropriately” to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Warren County GOP, in a resolution signed Monday, called on Gov. Mike DeWine to open Ohio to “all commerce” and allow residents “to make lawful decisions regarding their own well-being and safety.” DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney defended the governor’s response to the pandemic, saying it “has kept Ohioans healthy and safe.”