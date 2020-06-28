Knox Co. election representatives preparing for the polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, people in Knox County had the chance to see how voting will be different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Election commission representatives walked voters through a paper-based voting system.

Chris Davis, the Administrator of Elections for Knox Co. describes the new style of voting as hassle-free.

“We want to show folks what a ballot is going to look like, how it’s going to be printed off. Show them how their ballot is going to be secure through a scanner and ultimately it’s going to be an easier way of voting once they get used to it,” said Davis.

After a paper ballot is printed, voters fill in the ballot with a blue or black pen and then insert it into a machine.

Dixie Damm and her husband attended the open house demonstration and liked the new voting process.

“I like being able to see the ballot afterward. That way no one can argue that the machine did something wrong when you push the button. It looks like a much better system, and I’m glad they finally got it,” said Damm.

Due to the pandemic, Davis says poll workers will exercise contactless voting as much as possible. The election administrator also encourages people to take advantage of early voting on July 17th.

“If you’re going to vote, get out and do it early because we don’t know what is going to happen on August 6. Get out and vote early would be my big takeaway for folks today,” said Davis.

Davis says they will host another informational session within the coming weeks.

