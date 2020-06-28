Nashville teenager accused of killing father surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A Nashville teenager suspected of killing his father in Antioch last week has surrendered to police.

Officials say 19-year-old Anthony Rivera, surrendered Saturday afternoon. Rivera is charged with shooting and killing his father, Henry Rivera, at his family’s home on Anderson Road Wednesday.

Witnesses told police Rivera shot his father during an argument when accused of stealing money from his mother. Henry died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Rivera has also been charged with an armed robbery of the Carniceria Dominguez store on Murfreesboro Pike Tuesday.

