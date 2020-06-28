Nearly 400 Tyson Foods plant employees test positive for COVID-19

NOEL, Mo. (WVLT/AP) - Nearly 400 employees at a Tyson Foods processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 371 employees at the Missouri chicken processing plant tested positive for the virus, according to officials.

During a testing period between June 17 and June 19, 291 out of 1,1142 employees contracted the virus. Of those employees, 249 were reported as asymptomatic. An additional 80 employees tested positive in separate tests performed by their healthcare providers.

Previously, Tyson Foods has had multiple outbreaks at facilities in Tennessee and separate plants in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via The Associated Press. All rights reserved.