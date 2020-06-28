OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

STANDOFF-LETHAL ROUND FIRED

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say they and prosecutors are investigating after a police sergeant inadvertently fired a lethal shotgun round — but didn’t hit anyone — during a standoff with an armed man. SENT: About 290 words.

EXCHANGE

CINCINNATI — After the speeches and the celebrations and the interviews came something Jim Obergefell hadn’t experienced in years: quiet. It didn’t come immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that required all states to grant same-sex marriages. The fanfare after that historic decision – the one bearing Obergefell’s name – lingered far longer than he could have expected. But eventually, things slowed down and life began to feel normal. Which meant Obergefell could finally grieve. Last week marked the fifth anniversary of the high court’s decision in Obergefell’s landmark case. Amber Hunt, Cincinnati Enquirer.

BRIEFS:

BOY—POOL DEATH — A 3-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a backyard swimming pool in Ohio last week, authorities said.

SPORTS:

BBM—MINOR LEAGUE SUSPENSIONS

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez was one of four minor leaguers suspended Sunday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

___

