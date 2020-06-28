Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Ohio and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 9:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: 1301 E 9th St, Suite 3000, Cleveland, OH

Weblinks: http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol, Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@transdigm.com, 1 216 706 2945

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://ir.53.com/events-calendar, https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder, Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations, 1 513 534 8424

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler, Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations, Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com, 1 216 383 2534

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM GMF Brussels Forum continues online - Brussels Forum continues online, with session today on 'Trust and Resilience in Times of Crisis', with European Council on Foreign Relations Co-Chair Carl Bildt, Bank of France Deputy Governor Sylvie Goulard, The Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, and Republican Rep. Mike Turner

Weblinks: https://brusselsforum.org, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Cardinal Health Inc: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Kevin Moran, Cardinal Health Investor Relations, Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com, 1 614 757 7942