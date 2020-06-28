Shooting reported at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville where protesters gather

Louisville, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) -Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting at Jefferson Square Park, reported in the protest area Saturday according to MetroSafe.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening following the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said police received reports of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department performing life-saving measures on a shooting victim around 9 p.m.

LMPD officers cleared the park and secured the area to allow homicide detectives to investigate, saying the park would remain closed for several hours.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement saying: “I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available.”

