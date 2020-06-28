KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department joined local leaders and individuals who have lost loved ones to gun violence in South Knoxville Saturday for a ‘Unity March.’

“My main goal was to bring the division between our communities and law enforcement together, there is such a disconnect there not only in our city but across the world,” said David Gillette, an organizer of the march.

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas says she and other officers were honored to be asked to participate and felt the need and importance of marching with their community.

Gillette says he wanted to send a message to the community letting them know that the city of Knoxville, especially KPD hear them, see them and stand with them in solidarity.

'Unity March' joins Knoxville police and community together. (David Gillette)

“There have been many protests, marches, riots in our city but this is the first of its kind. I feel this is a step moving in the right direction,” said Gillette.

