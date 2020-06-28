“Unplanned shutdown” prevents Sunday COVID-19 data from being released, TDH says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Health said they will not release COVID-19 data for Sunday, June 28 due to an ‘unplanned shutdown’.

According to a tweet from the health department, the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base System (NBS) encountered an unplanned shutdown around 2:00 a.m. on June 28. The issue was reportedly corrected by TDH and state information technology teams and the system was restarted by 11:00 a.m.

" Due to an extremely high volume of both COVID-19 and other laboratory test results being reported, there have been recent intermittent backlogs of labs in queue to be imported into the NBS system. This issue is not unique to Tennessee and is affecting all NBS jurisdictions. The TDH team has been working closely with the NBS vendor and Tennessee State Government information technology support to quickly implement fixes that have been identified” TDH wrote in a release.

The health department said this shutdown is also expected to affect its metropolitan health department partners and their data updates through tomorrow.

TDH will not issue data on COVID-19 cases and tests on Sunday, June 28, due to an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system. Daily provision of case counts and additional data will resume once the system returns to full functionality. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/2fMdMdVUcK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.