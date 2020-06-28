West Knoxville resident reports locked car break-ins
Katherine Vogel says nearly a dozen of her neighbors reported their cars being broken into without forced entry.
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Friday, Katherine Vogel says she noticed something wrong when she went to her car.
Vogel says she contacted Knoxville Police Department and filed a police report. Later she says multiple neighbors claimed to have the same thing happen to them.
Vogel says her neighborhood is a gated community, and she never felt unsafe living there. She believes the thieves are using a high-tech device to mimic a car key fob.
Scott Erland with KPD says they are aware of that type of technology, but have yet to determine if that was used in the recent break-ins.
KPD is still investigating.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.