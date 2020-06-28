West Knoxville resident reports locked car break-ins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Friday, Katherine Vogel says she noticed something wrong when she went to her car.

“I came down my vehicle was locked, my glove compartment was all open and I did have personal belongings missing.”

Vogel says she contacted Knoxville Police Department and filed a police report. Later she says multiple neighbors claimed to have the same thing happen to them.

“There have been several break-ins in the area. All in which the doors were locked.”

Vogel says her neighborhood is a gated community, and she never felt unsafe living there. She believes the thieves are using a high-tech device to mimic a car key fob.

“Fob activators or these devices that even if your car is locked as long as the keys are within range even if your’re in your home, they’re able to use this device to unlock the car. That to me is the only explanation. There’s just no forced entry and i’m certain the car was locked.”

Scott Erland with KPD says they are aware of that type of technology, but have yet to determine if that was used in the recent break-ins.

KPD is still investigating.

