Wisconsin teen says men doused her in lighter fluid, set her on fire; incident being investigated as hate crime

Wisconsin police are investigating a possible hate crime after a black teen told police four white men doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire.
A Wisconsin teen was allegedly doused in lighter fluid and then set her on fire
A Wisconsin teen was allegedly doused in lighter fluid and then set on fire(WISC)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON Wis. (WVLT/WISC) - Wisconsin police are investigating a possible hate crime after a black teen told police four white men doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire.

“It’s sad some of the things we are seeing in our own community and in this country right now,” said Michael Johnson, a family spokesman.

WISC reported that 18-year-old Althea Bernstein was driving with her driver’s side window down Wednesday when four men drove up to her yelling racial slurs.

According to a report filed with the Madison Police Department, the 18-year-old said the men sprayed her with what hospital staff believed to be lighter fluid and threw a lit lighter at her. Bernstein then drove home and later received treatment from a hospital.

She is reportedly recovering from second and third degree burns.

“Our family is saddened at what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body,” Bernstein’s family said in a statement.

Several officers are reportedly looking onto the case and reviewing surveillance video, according to Interim Police Chief Victor Wahl.

“Obviously, it’s a high priority for the department, and we are going to put a lot of resources into doing a thorough investigation and trying to identify the people that were involved so we can take appropriate action,” Wahl said.

The Interim Police Chief added that the men could face charges of a hate crime, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that the incident was “horrifying and absolutely unacceptable.”

The mayor says she spoke to the family to express her “deep sympathies for the harm this incident has caused, my wishes for her healing, and my commitment to do all I can to bring justice.”

“It’s unacceptable, like where’s the respect for humanity? I hope the police apprehend these individuals. We live in a time in America that we should be showing empathy and love,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WISC. All rights reserved.

