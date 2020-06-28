Isolated to scattered rain overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain will continue to move into the area overnight tonight, we’ll wake up to more showers and storms on Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rainfall totals by 4 p.m. Sunday had already dropped between a quarter and three quarters of an inch of rain. Isolated locations got more than an inch.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday many areas had already picked up more than half an inch of rain. Some areas like Oneida had 1.52" and more is on the way. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

By morning we’ll be to near 71 degrees with batches of rain. Monday will start wet and finish wet. Showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day bringing another quarter to half inch of rain.

More rain & storms will move through as you wake up Monday morning. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will be day 3 of this extended period of wet conditions. Another quarter to half inch of rain could start to create some runoff issues across the area. Highs on Tuesday will be near 86. Wednesday brings an 80% chance of precipitation.

Some storms on Wednesday will bring more heavy rain at times with some stronger storms as well.

Rain continues through the week and doesn’t taper back to 40% until Friday and Saturday. Right now we’ll dodge a few showers and storms on our 4th of July with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s across the area.

Waves of rain will come through creating a rather soggy week. This is the rainfall totals we're expecting by Wednesday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Rain and storms stay with us for much of the week. Right now Spotty storms on July 4th, but hot as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. (WVLT)

