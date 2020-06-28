Isolated to scattered rain overnight
A soggy week is ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain will continue to move into the area overnight tonight, we’ll wake up to more showers and storms on Monday morning.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Rainfall totals by 4 p.m. Sunday had already dropped between a quarter and three quarters of an inch of rain. Isolated locations got more than an inch.
By morning we’ll be to near 71 degrees with batches of rain. Monday will start wet and finish wet. Showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day bringing another quarter to half inch of rain.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tuesday will be day 3 of this extended period of wet conditions. Another quarter to half inch of rain could start to create some runoff issues across the area. Highs on Tuesday will be near 86. Wednesday brings an 80% chance of precipitation.
Some storms on Wednesday will bring more heavy rain at times with some stronger storms as well.
Rain continues through the week and doesn’t taper back to 40% until Friday and Saturday. Right now we’ll dodge a few showers and storms on our 4th of July with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s across the area.
