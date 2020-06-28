Zaevion Dobson would have been celebrating 20 years of life Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zaevion Dobson was killed in December of 2015 while shielding friends from gunfire. Investigators reported the shooting was gang-related and the victims were picked at random.

June 28, 2020 would have been Dobson’s 20th birthday.

His heroic act touched thousands of people across the country, including praise from former President Barack Obama.

The Fulton High School football player was honored posthumously with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2016 ESPY awards. Networks from ESPN to CBS have told his story. Millions watched during the 2016 Super Bowl as CBS Sports revisited the night of Zaevion's death.

Zaevion’s school remembered his spirit with an eight foot version of no. 24, his football number, on the football field. The Fulton Falcons retired his jersey on the school’s senior night in October 2017.

The Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation was established in 2016 to “promote and provide recreational and educational facilities for undeserved communities.”

Three men were convicted in relation to Dobson’s death.

