76 COVID-19 cases linked to one Michigan bar

(WVLT/CBS) - Seventy-six cases of coronavirus have been linked to a single bar in Michigan’s Ingham County, according to the county’s health department.

CBS reported that at least 76 cases were linked to Harper’s Restaurant & Brewpub, and people who went there at any point during a recent 9-day period--from June 12 to June 20--have been asked to self-quarantine.

The cases linked to the establishment have rapidly climbed. Thirty-four cases were linked to the bar on Wednesday and had hit 76 by Friday. Officials say that number will likely rise. CBS reported that the people who tested positive were between the ages of 18 and 23 and that none had been hospitalized.

"Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar," Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail said in Wednesday's statement. "There are likely more people infected with COVID-19 not yet identified. We need help from people who went to Harper's during the exposure dates so that we can contain the outbreak. We need everyone exposed to stay home."

The bar reopened at 50 percent capacity on June 8; however, it said it was temporarily closing to “implement a program to eliminate lines and to modify our HVAC system to install an air purifying technology.”

