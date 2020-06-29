Advertisement

76 COVID-19 cases linked to one Michigan bar

Seventy-six cases of coronavirus have been linked to a single bar in Michigan's Ingham County, according to the county's health department.
(WCAX)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) - Seventy-six cases of coronavirus have been linked to a single bar in Michigan’s Ingham County, according to the county’s health department.

CBS reported that at least 76 cases were linked to Harper’s Restaurant & Brewpub, and people who went there at any point during a recent 9-day period--from June 12 to June 20--have been asked to self-quarantine.

The cases linked to the establishment have rapidly climbed. Thirty-four cases were linked to the bar on Wednesday and had hit 76 by Friday. Officials say that number will likely rise. CBS reported that the people who tested positive were between the ages of 18 and 23 and that none had been hospitalized.

"Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar," Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail said in Wednesday's statement. "There are likely more people infected with COVID-19 not yet identified. We need help from people who went to Harper's during the exposure dates so that we can contain the outbreak. We need everyone exposed to stay home."

The bar reopened at 50 percent capacity on June 8; however, it said it was temporarily closing to “implement a program to eliminate lines and to modify our HVAC system to install an air purifying technology.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Carol Stiff begins tenure as WBHOF Board President

Updated: moments ago
ESPN Executive also a member of Hall's newest class of inductees

WVLT News

Brushy Mountain canceling Kip Moore concert

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

Forecast

Tuesday’s storms prompt another WVLT Weather Alert

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms, coming in batches so there are some breaks in the rain at times. The intensity will jump Tuesday evening, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.

WVLT News

FedEx pilot released from detainment in China, reunited with family after 10 months

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A FedEx pilot and retired U.S. Air Force pilot has been reunited with his family after being detained in China since September 2019.

Latest News

WVLT News

Nashville police handing out advisories to violators of mask mandate

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Nashville police say they will hand out advisory notices to spread the word about the city's new public mask mandate.

WVLT News

Murfreesboro man accused of shooting up home with 1-year-old inside

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Murfreesboro Police officers arrested a man who allegedly shot up a home with seven people inside, including a 1-year-old.

WVLT News

Trash has been piling up for days, say Union Co. neighbors

Updated: 1 hour ago
A community in Union County said it's frustrated by what neighbors call the lack of service that they're getting from a local trash company.

WVLT News

American Cancer Society to lay off 25% of staff nationally because COVID-19 economic impacts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Private businesses aren't the only ones trying to recover from COVID-19's economic impacts.

WVLT News

MGM releases trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

Updated: 1 hour ago
Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson takes on the role of the “Queen of Soul” in MGM’s official trailer for “Respect.”

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.