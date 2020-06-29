Archbishop of Canterbury says portrayal of Jesus as White should be reconsidered

(CNN) - Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England, said the church should reconsider its portrayal of Jesus as a White man.

In an interview with BBC News, Welby was asked if he believed the way the church portrayed Jesus needed to be thought about again. He said, “Yes, of course it does,” adding that Jesus was portrayed differently in countries around the world.

“You go into their churches and you don’t see a White Jesus -- you see a Black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or a Middle Eastern Jesus -- which is, of course, the most accurate. You see a Fijian Jesus -- you see Jesus portrayed in as many ways as there are cultures, languages and understandings.”

Welby added that the representations of Jesus were not “who we worship” but rather served as a “reminder of the universality of the God who became fully human.”

