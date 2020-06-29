Selfish, risky, says Kelsea Ballerini of Chase Rice Brushy Mountain concert

PETROS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary released a statement Monday saying it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

The venue told WVLT News that it “drastically reduced our maximum venue capacity of 10,000 to 4,000″ and added that all guests and employees had their temperatures checked prior to entry. Free hand sanitizer was handed out, and all vendors and staff were given masks and gloves to wear.

“Numerous signs posted across the property informed attendees of recommended social distancing guidelines,” a spokesperson for Brushy Mountain said. “We were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended on the signage.”

A video posted by Chase Rice on Instagram showed the crowd gathered near the stage with the caption, “We’re back!” Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini reacted to the post on Twitter.

“Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait,” she Tweeted.

Other country music stars including Mickey Guyton and Maren Morris also Tweeted about the concert.

Rice did not immediately respond to the comments.

Brushy Mountain said they were reevaluating the concert series “from top to bottom.”

We are looking into future alternative scenarios that further protect the attendees, artists and their crews and our employees. We are reevaluating the series from the top to bottom -- from implementing further safety measures, to adding stanchions, to converting the space to drive-in style concerts, to postponing shows.

