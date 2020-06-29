Advertisement

Selfish, risky, says Kelsea Ballerini of Chase Rice Brushy Mountain concert

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.
Chase Rice concert at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary / Source: (Mike Kelly)
Chase Rice concert at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary / Source: (Mike Kelly)(Mike Kelly)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PETROS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary released a statement Monday saying it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

The venue told WVLT News that it “drastically reduced our maximum venue capacity of 10,000 to 4,000″ and added that all guests and employees had their temperatures checked prior to entry. Free hand sanitizer was handed out, and all vendors and staff were given masks and gloves to wear.

“Numerous signs posted across the property informed attendees of recommended social distancing guidelines,” a spokesperson for Brushy Mountain said. “We were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended on the signage.”

A video posted by Chase Rice on Instagram showed the crowd gathered near the stage with the caption, “We’re back!” Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini reacted to the post on Twitter.

“Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait,” she Tweeted.

Other country music stars including Mickey Guyton and Maren Morris also Tweeted about the concert.

Rice did not immediately respond to the comments.

Brushy Mountain said they were reevaluating the concert series “from top to bottom.”

Brushy Mountain complied with all local requirements for the recent concert, and numerous precautions were taken. We drastically reduced our maximum venue capacity of 10,000 to 4,000 maximum capacity (lower than the state’s advisement of 50%) with less than 1,000 (954 tickets sold with 809 tickets scanned) in attendance Saturday night, providing ample space in the outdoor lawn area of 3+ acres for fans to spread out to their own comfort level. All guests and employees were given temperature checks prior to entering the venue and free hand sanitizer was provided to everyone at entry. All vendors and staff were given masks and gloves to wear when interacting with guests, and bandanas were available for purchase on-site. Numerous signs posted across the property informed attendees of recommended social distancing guidelines. We were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended on the signage. We are looking into future alternative scenarios that further protect the attendees, artists and their crews and our employees. We are reevaluating the series from the top to bottom -- from implementing further safety measures, to adding stanchions, to converting the space to drive-in style concerts, to postponing shows.

Brian May, VP Brushy Mountain Group

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

