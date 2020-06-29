Advertisement

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Protesters in St. Louis marched to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday to demand her resignation.
Protesters in St. Louis marched to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday to demand her resignation.(Source: KMOV/CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation after she read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department during an online briefing.

A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home Sunday evening in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of the Missouri city.

In the video, the unidentified couple shouted at protesters, while people in the march moved the crowd forward, urging participants to ignore them. People in the crowd included Black and white protesters.

It wasn't immediately clear whether St. Louis police were aware of the incident. An email and phone call from The Associated Press to police weren't immediately answered.

The group of at least 500 people was heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, chanting, "Resign Lyda, take the cops with you," news outlets reported.

Resignation demands come after a Facebook Live briefing on Friday where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department.

The video was removed from Facebook and Krewson apologized Friday, stating she didn't "intend to cause distress."

The names and letters are considered public records but Krewson's actions received heavy backlash.

Protesters nationwide have been pushing to “defund the police” following the death of George Floyd and other Black people killed by law enforcement. Floyd, who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Krewson, a white longtime alderwoman, was elected as St. Louis' first female mayor in April 2017 by pledging to work to reduce crime and improve impoverished neighborhoods. She and her two young children were in the car in front of their home in 1995 when her husband, Jeff, was slain during a random carjacking attempt.

Homicides have spiked in recent years in St. Louis, which annually ranks among the most violent cities in the nation based on FBI statistics.

An online petition calling for Krewson's resignation had more than 43,000 signatures as of early Monday.

“As a leader, you don’t do stuff like that ... it’s only right that we visit her at her home,” said state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, speaking into a megaphone at the protest Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Gov. Bill Lee announces $2.3M grant for 8 new developments

Updated: 6 minutes ago
“These funds will continue to help Tennessee communities attract jobs and enhance the quality of life for their residents.”

WVLT News

Preseason honors continue to roll in for Trey Smith

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Tennessee senior offensive lineman Trey Smith has been named to the Sporting News’ 2020 Preseason All-America first team.

News

Lamar Alexander: 'I wish the president would wear a mask'

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Governments step up testing as number of new coronavirus cases surges

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

WVLT News

Nashville mask mandate now in effect

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Metro Health Department released the details of its order requiring facial coverings in Nashville.

Latest News

WVLT News

Lamar Alexander: ‘I wish President Trump would wear a mask’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
During an interview on CNN, United States Senator Lamar Alexander said he wishes President Trump would wear a mask.

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

WVLT News

Archbishop of Canterbury says portrayal of Jesus as White should be reconsidered

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England, said the church should reconsider its portrayal of Jesus as a White man.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.