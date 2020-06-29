Extra $600 unemployment payments coming to an end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - The additional $600 a week benefit added to Tennesseans Unemployment Compensation is set to expire in July.

The $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit began distribution in April as a part of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act. The money is set to expire on July 31.

In early May, lawmakers proposed a plan to extend the $600-per-week payment past July 31 and phasing it out once the economy stabilized. The Workers Relief and Security Act would extend the payment 30 days past the president’s emergency declaration. The phasing out process would be triggered by each state’s unemployment rate, according to the proposed legislation.

House Democrats proposed the $3-trillion HEROES Act which would extend unemployment benefits through January along with an additional stimulus proposal. The legislation was denied in the Senate in May.

When the $600 unemployment payments expire, those who qualify for unemployment will continue to receive their state benefits.

