FBI warns of fake COVID-19 antibody tests

(WVLT/CNN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning consumers about COVID-19 misinformation and fake antibody tests, which scammers could be using to obtain victims’ Social Security numbers and other personal information.

CNN reported that the FBI offered the warning in June, and said that scammers are testing fake or unproven antibody tests and marketing them to victims to steal their information. Antibody tests are tests used to determine whether someone has been infected with coronavirus in the past and developed protective antibodies.

The Food and Drug Administration has only approved a few antibody tests.

The FBI said that being offered a test at all is one sign of being scammed. Labs test patients who request them, and if marketers offer free tests or incentives, that’s a red flag. Other warnings include targeted ads on social media, email, or unsolicited phone calls. Officials say if you’re being offered a test without expressing interest through your primary caregiver, say no.

Officials also said if you’ve received calls, texts, or emails from people claiming that the government requires antibody tests, that’s not true. Antibody tests are voluntary.

Before taking an antibody test, officials recommend discussing it with your doctor. They should know which tests are FDA approved.

